Hotel Lamée 15 Rotenturmstraße

Relive 1930s glamour in Vienna Evoking a mix of Viennese and Hollywood glamour of the 1930s, when this former office building was constructed, Hotel Lamée offers an contemporary take on vintage elegance. Its location in the 1st district is ideal and, even if you don't score a room with a view of the cathedral, you can always get a stunning panorama from the rooftop terrace. Bonus points for the nod to Viennese-born actress Hedy LaMarr.