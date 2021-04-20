Hôtel La Mirande
Near the Palais des Papes is this five-star hotel, housed in a private palace from the 18th century. Walking through the exquisite interior, which has been intricately renovated to preserve its historic charm, is a bit like taking a time machine back to when a French nobleman lived here with his army of servants. In each of the 26 comfortable rooms, you’ll find decadent decor like traditional French wallpaper and drapes, as well as modern conveniences such as hidden televisions and spacious bathrooms. Also on-site are two different dining experiences: a gourmet restaurant and the Guest Table, where guests gather around a large table in the old kitchen and enjoy dishes prepared on the wood-burning stove. The hotel offers afternoon tea service in four dedicated spaces (the patio, Salon Rouge, Chinese cabinet, and garden terrace), and a cooking school, where some of the region’s greatest chefs teach guests the art of Provençale cuisine.