Hôtel La Ferme 50 Rue de la Ferme, Baie-Saint-Paul, QC G3Z 0G2, Canada

The Epitome of Boutique Hotel in Charlevoix La Ferme is one of the most special places I've ever stayed in - for many reasons.



For starters, the location. Just minutes away from the charming, quaint town centre of Baie Saint Paul (with many eco-restaurants and art galleries), but also a nice stroll from a secluded beach by the river. The best of both worlds, really.



Secondly, the decor. In an effort to be as green as possible and promote the work of local people, everything in the hotel was made within a radius of 100 kilometers by passionate and talented artisans. This include throws, furniture, and odd trinkets.



Also, the food. OH the food. Everything - and I do mean everything - is locally sourced and approved by the chef David Forbes. The open-kitchen concept allows diners to ask questions and watch the cooks at work. Big, big fun.



And last but certainly not least, the atmosphere. La Ferme is all about enjoying the surroundings and appreciating the moment, whether you opt for the sun-drenched patio area or the spa.



Everything about this hotel honors the 'boutique hotel' label. Rustic meets chic in a fabulous way that few places can par -- La Ferme is the kind of place where one could spend days and still feel sad to leave.



I know I was!