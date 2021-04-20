Where are you going?
Hotel la Casona

280 Durango
Website
| +52 55 5286 3001
Boutique Hotel in a Casona in Roma-Condesa Mexico City Mexico
Check Availability >

This 29-room boutique hotel is located in an early 20th-century casona, or mansion. Rooms are unpretentious, and the property is filled with lots of small decorative details that help set a true sense of place.

While not as popular as some other newer, trendier boutique hotels, La Casona has colonial-era charm, warm service, and a super location in a residential neighborhood where you can easily walk to restaurants and shops.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

