Hotel la Casona
280 Durango
| +52 55 5286 3001
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Boutique Hotel in a Casona in Roma-CondesaThis 29-room boutique hotel is located in an early 20th-century casona, or mansion. Rooms are unpretentious, and the property is filled with lots of small decorative details that help set a true sense of place.
While not as popular as some other newer, trendier boutique hotels, La Casona has colonial-era charm, warm service, and a super location in a residential neighborhood where you can easily walk to restaurants and shops.