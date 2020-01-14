Hotel Ketchum
600 N Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340, USA
| +1 208-471-4716
Photo courtesy of Hotel Ketchum
Hotel KetchumWhy we love it: A design-forward stay with a lively social vibe
The Highlights:
- Entertaining common spaces like the outdoor patio and lobby
- Whimsical decor with cozy comforts
- A convenient, edge-of-downtown location
The Review:
A favorite for its social atmosphere, this stylish 58-room hotel encourages impromptu parties with a spacious outdoor patio filled with Adirondack chairs and cornhole boards. Inside, the lobby—officially dubbed “The Hangout”—invites travelers to mingle over Olympia beer and games of shuffleboard. The bar here also pours Idaho wines—a local touch that continues into the decor, which celebrates the region’s sheep-ranching heritage with sheepskin armchairs, pop art sheep portraits, and bright, bulbous sheep sculptures. The room layouts and lobby shape belie the property’s former life as a chain hotel, but characterful design keeps the spaces from feeling generic. There’s even a copper-topped lobby fireplace and plenty of textured natural woods throughout.
Two on-site eateries make it easy to never leave the property. The Hangout serves charcuterie and flatbreads, while Paddles Up Poké (a Boise export) does grab-and-go sushi bowls. The hotel is also home to a pool and hot tub, and while there isn’t a gym, guests can purchase $40 day passes to nearby Zenergy Health Club, Ketchum’s fitness palace with yoga, Pilates, and indoor cycling studios. From the hotel’s location on the northern edge of downtown, Ketchum’s restaurants and clothing boutiques also sit within easy walking distance.