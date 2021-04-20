Hotel Kaštil
Originally built as a fortress, this 17th-century Baroque building became Bol’s first hotel nearly a century ago. Today, Hotel Kaštil remains steeped in history, but even its fascinating past can’t upstage the romantic sea views from the guestroom balconies. For even more gorgeous vistas, dine on a large breakfast buffet at the on-site Vusio restaurant, which overlooks the harbor framed by olive and pine trees. The hotel is just a 20-minute walk from Zlatni Rat, a golden spit of land surrounded on three sides by the Adriatic that’s considered one of Europe’s top beaches. If you’re more of a spa person, book a treatment at the neighboring Hotel Elaphusa Thalasso Wellness Center, where Kaštil guests receive a special discount.