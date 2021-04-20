Hotel Kaštel
Rest your head in a 17th-century palace in the heart of medieval Motovun, an enchanting little town that tops one of Istria’s numerous hills. The hotel’s small spa with an indoor pool is a lovely spot to unwind, the restaurant offers stellar Istrian specialties, and the 33 rooms are all tastefully designed. The real draw here, however, is the historical setting—just off Motovun’s main square with its Renaissance palace and church. Sip coffee on the chestnut tree–shaded terrace in front of the hotel, or simply enjoy the vistas of Istria’s bucolic landscape from your room.