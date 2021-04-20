Hotel Kastel
Ul. Joakima Rakovca 7, 52424, Motovun, Croatia
| +385 52 681 607
Hotel KastelHotel Kastel in Motovun, Croatia is a perfect place to stop for a meal when traveling in the region of Istria. The meals highlight the quality of meat in produce from the region and often blend traditional and modern approaches to rustic cuisine. In additional to trying many of the regions specialties like olive oil and truffles, you can also sample more rare items such as various pates or venison.
Hotel Kastel is very nice and in addition to having great accommodations and good food, they offer various tours throughout Istria ranging from truffle scavenging to paragliding. The hotel is located centrally in the village of Motovun near the Church of St. Stephen.
Colin Roohan traveled to Croatia courtesy of Croatian National Tourist Board, Istria Tourist Board, Split Dalmatia County Tourist Board, VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations and Delta Air Lines. His highlights are part of AFAR’s partnership with The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Colin’s trip at the USTOA blog