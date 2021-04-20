Hotel Kanra Kyoto
In a city where tradition prevails, Hotel Kanra Kyoto offers a modern antidote to the ryokan. The design hotel features a sleek, modern interior but still maintains ties to local tradition. Guestrooms include sliding shoji doors, tatami-lined floors, cypress tubs, and glass-walled showers overlooking serene rock gardens, and guests can choose to don yukata robes. The hotel is also home to a spa, where treatments borrow from traditional methods and incorporate seasonal herbs, as well as three dining areas, which range from a stylish restaurant to an inviting café with locally roasted coffee.