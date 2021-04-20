Hotel Josef
Prague is packed with accommodations housed in historic buildings of the Baroque, Neo-classical, and Art Nouveau variety, which is what makes Hotel Josef so refreshing. On the edge of the old Jewish Quarter, just a short stroll from Old Town Square, the property is an unapologetically modern glass-and-chrome structure designed by Czech architect Eva Jiřičná. The 109-room boutique lodging eschews Old World excess in favor of clean lines, minimalist design, and neutral palettes with the occasional pop of bright orange or red, hot pink, or cobalt blue. Suites on the 7th or 8th floor are worth the splurge with walk-out balconies where you can enjoy breakfast or a cocktail; bathrooms range from enclosed limestone to entirely glass. Though the hotel doesn’t have a restaurant, there’s an on-site French bakery in the breakfast room for morning pastries. Other cool amenities include a rooftop bar, a leafy garden for relaxing, and free three-hour use of a retro scooter.