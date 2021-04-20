Hotel Ismael 312
Ismael Valdés Vergara 312, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
| +56 2 2616 7600
Photo courtesy of Hotel Ismael 312
Hotel Ismael 312Overlooking a quiet, cobbled street and the leafy Parque Forestal—a charming city park inspired by its Parisian counterparts—this modern boutique hotel opened in October 2013, becoming one of the latest additions to Santiago’s bohemian Lastarria neighborhood. There are many more hotels opening in this burgeoning “barrio,” including the Singular Santiago, which opened its doors in October 2014.
Guest rooms in this tall, thin building are spread throughout nine floors, while communal areas include a basement restaurant, street-level café and lounge, and rooftop terrace with great views of Cerro San Cristóbal, as well as a modest-sized pool.
With its monochrome color scheme and modern artwork, Ismael 312 wouldn’t look out of place in New York's Meatpacking District. The original artwork includes a stylized map in the entrance lobby, and a mural by Chilean artist Ramuntcho Matta, which creeps up the wall from the lobby, spreading up all nine floors. Breakfast is continental with croissants and coffee, plus a good assortment of newspapers. Tables spill out onto the patio, so guests can watch the world go by.