Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel Ismael 312

Ismael Valdés Vergara 312, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Website
| +56 2 2616 7600
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Hotel Ismael 312 Santiago Chile
Check Availability >

Hotel Ismael 312

Overlooking a quiet, cobbled street and the leafy Parque Forestal—a charming city park inspired by its Parisian counterparts—this modern boutique hotel opened in October 2013, becoming one of the latest additions to Santiago’s bohemian Lastarria neighborhood. There are many more hotels opening in this burgeoning “barrio,” including the Singular Santiago, which opened its doors in October 2014.
 
Guest rooms in this tall, thin building are spread throughout nine floors, while communal areas include a basement restaurant, street-level café and lounge, and rooftop terrace with great views of Cerro San Cristóbal, as well as a modest-sized pool.   

With its monochrome color scheme and modern artwork, Ismael 312 wouldn’t look out of place in New York's Meatpacking District. The original artwork includes a stylized map in the entrance lobby, and a mural by Chilean artist Ramuntcho Matta, which creeps up the wall from the lobby, spreading up all nine floors. Breakfast is continental with croissants and coffee, plus a good assortment of newspapers. Tables spill out onto the patio, so guests can watch the world go by.
By Gabriel O'Rorke , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points