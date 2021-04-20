Char at the Hotel Indigo Shanghai on the Bund

Where are you going?
Char: A great cocktail and a different perspective Shanghai China
Most of the ogle-worthy spots in Shanghai are on the Bund, but perched on the south bank, the view from Char offers a slightly different perspective, letting you take in both sides of the river with ease and marvel at the amount of traffic on the river itself. The drinks are well-mixed, the restaurant has earned the reputation as one of the best steak houses in Shanghai, and the large rooftop patio makes Char a great place to revel in Shanghai's fabulous spring and fall temperatures. 
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
