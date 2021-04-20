Where are you going?
Hotel Indigo Kraków

18 św. Filipa
Website
+48 12 300 30 30
Hotel Indigo Kraków Poland

Hotel Indigo Kraków

Opened in 2016, Hotel Indigo may be part of the InterContinental brand, but it’s more of a boutique property in style, with individually decorated rooms and artwork hung throughout the building. One room even features reproductions of paintings by Jan Matejko, a famous Kraków artist and namesake of the nearby Academy of Fine Arts. 

The hotel is conveniently located close to the Old Town and train station, and around the corner from Kleparz, a traditional, semi-covered food market popular with locals. Guests won’t need to visit Kelparz for sustenance, however, as Hotel Indigo is home to the excellent Filipa 18 restaurant, which offers delicious breakfasts and an à la carte menu later in the day. Additionally, the hotel is known for its top-notch service, with staff members regularly anticipating needs before they’re even expressed.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

