Hotel im Wasserturm
Housed in a 19th-century water tower in Cologne’s Altstadt (Old Town), this distinctive hotel features 88 rooms over 10 floors, each immaculately envisioned by French designer Andrée Putman. The upper floors offer the best views—as well as the most recently refurbished rooms—but all the accommodations are equally elegant, with dark hardwood floors, neutral furnishings, and private bathrooms with high-quality toiletries. Throughout the rest of the hotel, a unique amalgam of glass, wood, and, brickwork—some of which is from the original building—lend the space an industrial-chic feel. In case you end up in a lower room, there’s always the 360° Panorama Roof Terrace, for a bird’s-eye look at the cathedral and beyond.