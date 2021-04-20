Hotel ICON
17 Science Museum Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 3400 1000
Photo courtesy of Hotel ICON
Designer DigsHotel ICON has enlisted Hong Kong's own Vivienne Tam to design an ultra-stylish suite, representative of her signature Chinoiserie chic. Specially commissioned furniture pieces of lush marble and woods welcome you into your temporary living space while floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of the Victoria Harbour unlike any other.
Get in some R&R while lounging on the red "ploum” sofa and reading a book from Tam's private library.
And that's just the living room.
The bedroom is reminiscent of Shanghai's Art Deco period and is filled with considered details such as lush velvet carpet and custom-made art. You can't miss the portrait of a Kun Opera girl, created out of Swarovski crystals.
Of course, the entire suite has been designed with feng shui in mind, ensuring you'll have peaceful rest (in the plush purple bed, no less) during your stay. And if that wasn't enough, you can enjoy all mini-bar treats for free, no matter which room you stay in. There's also a complimentary mobile phone for your use in Hong Kong.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Great Place to Stay in HK.
the attached picture was the view from my room so that alone would be a good reason to stay at this new-ish hotel in the Manhattan of Asia right?
Well there are many other great reasons including: friendly service, great design, free wireless wifi everywhere (not a given in Asia or elsewhere sadly) and a very (I mean VERY) extensive breakfast buffet in a stylish restaurant and most important - the most comfortable bed i slept in in Asia (again not a given in even high end hotels). I slept like a baby.
Although located a little off the centre of the action in East Tsim Sha Tsui, there is a free shuttle bus that you can take to the HK transit system and shopping on Nathan Rd. The Icon is also on the airport express shuttle bus route.
P.S. The breakfast buffet is only included on select promotional room rates, so be sure its included when you book, otherwise it is rather expensive.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
His & Her Pampering
Couples, while in Hong Kong, must make an appointment at the Angsana Spa at Hotel ICON. As a member of the Banyan Tree family, the spa has a menu full of indulgent treatments to cater to all types of relaxation. Men may favour the Expressions package, which includes a massage, facial and refreshments. For the ladies, there's the unmissable Rainmist Spa, a program that includes a body massage and polish, steam bath, rain shower and body wrap.
If you can't bear to be apart, then the Duet treatment should do the trick. Both of you will unwind while receiving body polishes and massages together. Did we mention there's a jacuzzi in the suite, too?
almost 7 years ago
A View from Kowloon
We loved our stay at Hotel ICON. We had a Club 38 Harbour room. Along with a beautiful view of Hong Kong Island guests can also enjoy all the privileges in the lounge, Above & Beyond. Afternoon Tea was something we incorporated into our daily schedule.
The hotel also provided a free shuttle to the MTR East Tsim Sha Tsui station. The shuttle was WiFi enabled. Very awesome staff too.
