Hotel ICON

Great Place to Stay in HK.

the attached picture was the view from my room so that alone would be a good reason to stay at this new-ish hotel in the Manhattan of Asia right?



Well there are many other great reasons including: friendly service, great design, free wireless wifi everywhere (not a given in Asia or elsewhere sadly) and a very (I mean VERY) extensive breakfast buffet in a stylish restaurant and most important - the most comfortable bed i slept in in Asia (again not a given in even high end hotels). I slept like a baby.



Although located a little off the centre of the action in East Tsim Sha Tsui, there is a free shuttle bus that you can take to the HK transit system and shopping on Nathan Rd. The Icon is also on the airport express shuttle bus route.



P.S. The breakfast buffet is only included on select promotional room rates, so be sure its included when you book, otherwise it is rather expensive.

