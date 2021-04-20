Hôtel Hameau Albert 1er
The five-star Hôtel Hameau Albert 1er is like the Holy Grail of resorts: Owned and operated for over a century by five generations of the Carrier-Maillet family, the property offers style and luxury to romance-seeking couples but also comfort and ease to vacationing families. Named for a ski-loving Belgian king, the original 1903 building houses 21 rooms that vary in size and decor, from small yet comfortable basic spaces to luxury suites with fireplaces. On the edge of the grounds, La Ferme farmhouse was built using reclaimed wood from regional chalets; the 12 rooms marry rustic Alpine touches with a modern aesthetic, and include fireplaces, whirlpool tubs, and balconies with mountain views. Should you tire of schussing down the slopes, the resort has a spa with a heated indoor/outdoor pool and Jacuzzi and a Michelin two-star restaurant with an acclaimed wine cellar overseen by chef Pierre Maillet, plus a second restaurant that serves hearty local fare.