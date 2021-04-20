Hotel Hacienda Los Laureles- Spa
21 Calle Hidalgo
| +52 951 501 5300
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Tranquil Stay Outside Oaxaca City CenterHacienda Los Laureles is a boutique hotel located about a 15 minute taxi ride from the Oaxaca city center in the quaint village of San Felipe del Agua. The extensive and well-tended gardens are the centerpiece of the property, which offers peace and tranquility away from the city's hustle and bustle. Rooms are comfortable, and besides having a pool and a traditional Mexican temazcal steam bath, there's also a full-service spa on site.
Whether or not you're a guest here, you can enjoy a gourmet meal at the hotel's restaurant Los Cipreses with beautiful views of the lush garden.