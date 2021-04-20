Where are you going?
Hotel Hacienda Los Laureles- Spa

21 Calle Hidalgo
+52 951 501 5300
Oaxaca Mexico
Hacienda Los Laureles is a boutique hotel located about a 15 minute taxi ride from the Oaxaca city center in the quaint village of San Felipe del Agua. The extensive and well-tended gardens are the centerpiece of the property, which offers peace and tranquility away from the city's hustle and bustle. Rooms are comfortable, and besides having a pool and a traditional Mexican temazcal steam bath, there's also a full-service spa on site.

Whether or not you're a guest here, you can enjoy a gourmet meal at the hotel's restaurant Los Cipreses with beautiful views of the lush garden.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert

