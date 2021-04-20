Where are you going?
Hotel Gródek

Na Gródku 4, 31-028 Kraków, Poland
Website
| +48 12 431 90 30
Hotel Gródek Kraków Poland

Hotel Gródek

Hotel Gródek feels like a luxurious oasis, hidden away from the noise of the Old Town in a cozy cul-de-sac next to Planty Park and the Dominican convent. In fact, in the 10th and 11th centuries, “Gródek” was actually a distinct part of town, serving as a fortified castrum. Today, the five-star, boutique property features 23 rooms, each furnished in a different style but all oozing elegance and an air of nobility. Guests here want for nothing, including air-conditioning, heated floors, plush bathrobes, and comfy slippers. Other amenities include a library-cum-bar, a small but exciting archaeological display, and a winter garden with a gourmet restaurant run by chef Daniel Buszta, who serves traditional Polish dishes like beef tartare and veal tenderloin. When you feel sufficiently rested, you’re in a prime position to explore the rest of Kraków—the Main Square, heart of the Old Town, is just five minutes away by foot.
By Dorota Wąsik , AFAR Local Expert

