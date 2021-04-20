Hotel Goldgasse
A contemporary alternative to Salzburg’s ultra-luxe heritage properties, this small boutique hotel in Old Town gets its name from its address on Gold Alley, once home to metalsmiths but now lined with shops. Though hints of history appear in old wooden ceiling beams, original stucco walls, and well-worn brick floors, the 16 guest rooms run on the artsy side—think accent walls clad in large-scale photography, stylish Smeg minibars, DeLonghi espresso machines, and flat-screen TVs preloaded with The Sound of Music.
The hotel’s restaurant, however, is like a page out of an alpine fairy tale, its rustic wooden interior complete with antler chandeliers, fresh flowers, and traditional furnishings; classic regional fare like Wiener schnitzel is served in small copper pans, a nod to the building’s history as a coppersmith workshop, but don’t miss the famed Salzburger Nockerl, a fluffy egg soufflé reminiscent of snowcapped mountains.