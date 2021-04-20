Hotel George 15 E Street Northwest

George Would Be So Proud! Housed in a circa 1928 building and conveniently located within blocks from the US Capitol Building and Union Station, DC's first modern boutique hotel (which recently underwent a five million dollar renovation) continues to remain a favorite among visitors and business people with its spacious rooms, exceptional service, and homage to all things George Washington. Andy Warhol-style portraits of the first US President dominate the lobby. Its 139 rooms and suites are replete with historical references such as parchment and ink graphic wallpaper and rugs depicting his handwritten inaugural address, custom accent pillows based on his Revolutionary War garb, and custom artwork of his stately plantation, Mount Vernon. Visitors can enjoy free wine hour every day from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., but head down to its adjoining restaurant, Bistro Bis to enjoy a combination of traditional French bistro fare and a frequent clientele of senators, congressmen, cabinet members, television journalists, reporters, lobbyists, and other power players.