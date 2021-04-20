Hotel Gault 449 Rue Sainte-Hélène, Montréal, QC H2Y 2K9, Canada

Hotel Gault The historic Old Port of Montreal, which dates back to the 1800s, is hugely fashionable—a hotbed of art galleries, trendy bars, and big-name restaurants such as Chez L'Épicier—with the Gault at the heart of it all. Minimalist design rules the day here, but with soft edges. Newly refurbished in 2015, all the rooms have warm, welcoming carpets, and each floor has its own color scheme including vivid reds and cool blues. Light from the vast French windows floods each of the spacious, open-plan rooms, and original architectural features are juxtaposed with ultra-modern Mondrian custom oak cabinetry, flat-screen LED televisions, and Blu-ray players.