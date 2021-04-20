Hotel Gat Point Charlie
Mauerstraße 81-82, 10117 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 54906923
Resting and Breakfasting WellOne of the best things about GatRooms hotels is the premium locations. (The chain has hotels in Lisbon, Paris, Barcelona, and Berlin.) In Berlin the location is just around the corner from Checkpoint Charlie. From there, it is walking distance to Unter Den Linden, The Jewish Museum, Brandenburger Tor, and more. Besides the reasonable prices and the design of the fresh, hip rooms, the breakfast in GatRooms is great and generous. It is not the typical continental breakfast. The breakfast is rich and includes different breads, cheeses, confiture, cereals, eggs, and cakes.
The hotel offeres bike rentals (the easiest way to travel around in Berlin like a local) and the staff is extremely helpful.