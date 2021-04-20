Where are you going?
Hotel Gat Point Charlie

Mauerstraße 81-82, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Resting and Breakfasting Well Berlin Germany

Resting and Breakfasting Well

One of the best things about GatRooms hotels is the premium locations. (The chain has hotels in Lisbon, Paris, Barcelona, and Berlin.) In Berlin the location is just around the corner from Checkpoint Charlie. From there, it is walking distance to Unter Den Linden, The Jewish Museum, Brandenburger Tor, and more. Besides the reasonable prices and the design of the fresh, hip rooms, the breakfast in GatRooms is great and generous. It is not the typical continental breakfast. The breakfast is rich and includes different breads, cheeses, confiture, cereals, eggs, and cakes.

The hotel offeres bike rentals (the easiest way to travel around in Berlin like a local) and the staff is extremely helpful.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

