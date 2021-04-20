Hotel Gasthof Post
What was once an impressive farmhouse in Austria’s lovely Lech Valley has been run for the past 80 years by the same family as a luxe yet unpretentious resort that draws a discerning clientele—including the Dutch royal family. A renovation several years ago added a much-needed spa (which features a sauna, steam bath, and a heated outdoor pool with panoramic views of the mountains) and 46 new rooms in a separate building (most of which are larger suites intended to comfortably accommodate families). While rooms are thoroughly modernized—some even feature steam showers—the decor envelops guests in Old World charm, with details ranging from old Austrian stoves to elegantly carved wooden furniture and hand-painted antiques. As of 2017, the hotel has a new chef, who serves creative, modern cuisine in the Jägerstube, the formal dining room that was recently updated to include floor-to-ceiling windows for better light and views. The Kutscherstube, a warm, cozy room with a large, ceramic Austrian stove, offers more traditional Austrian fare, such as boiled ibex sausage and venison ragout.