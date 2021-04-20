Hotel Europe
Pehlivanuša 43, Sarajevo 70000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
+387 62 530 601
Photo courtesy of Hotel Europe
Hotel Europe, Sarajevo
Built in 1882, the Hotel Europe evokes the elegance of the Austro-Hungarian empire, with wood panels and chandeliers in its Viennese Café, and brocade fabrics in its “royal style” guest rooms. Just a block away is bustling, pedestrian-only Ferhadija Street. From $130. Vladislava Skaria 5, 387/(0) 33-580-400, hoteleurope.ba
Take a look at Jeremy’s video of Sarajevo’s cafe culture. This appeared in the September/October 2011 issue.