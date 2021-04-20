Hotel Enchanté 15 Škultétyho

Slovak wedding sweets I was invited to a wedding in the eastern Slovakian city of Presov recently and discovered that the Slovaks love sweets and cakes. Not only was there a great wedding cake but the tables were filled with plates of various small cakes like the ones in the photo.



Presov is in the east in the area known as Saris - and they even have a great lager called Saris, so don't forget to try some!



(The name tag is my name - Mike, but done in Slovak where they call Michaels/Mikes either Misko or Misho.)