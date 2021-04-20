Hotel Eldorado Kelowna 500 Cook Road

Duck Poutine in British Columbia: Thompson-Okanagan Wine & Dine Restaurant Week The Thompson-Okanagan area of southern British Columbia features a two week event during the month of January where over 55 restaurants create unique 3 course menus at $15, $25 and $35 per person.



A few favourite spots of mine are within Kelowna such as Waterfront Restaurant and Wine Bar as well as the Hotel Eldorado. Both places feature mostly local ingredients and seasonal menus. You've got to try the duck poutine served in a hot skillet during your next visit to Central Okanagan!