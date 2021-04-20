Hotel Elan
1122 16 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0T6, Canada
| +1 403-229-2040
Photo courtesy of Hotel Elan
Heated Suites and Warm BunsLocated just off trendy 17 Ave SW, Hotel Elan combines stunning comfort and modern luxury in a boutique hotel. The suites are massive, with a bedroom, living room, and full kitchen, so you’ll feel right at home throughout your stay. Just don’t expect to use the kitchen much, as your private balcony will overlook 17th Ave SW, home to countless tempting restaurants, bars, and lounges that make up one Calgary’s funkiest neighborhoods.
These rooms come with a few amenities that you will miss dearly once you check out. I’m talking not just about the heated tile flooring but also the heated toilet seats. Yep.
From $199. Contact 1-403-229-2040.