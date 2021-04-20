Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel Elan

1122 16 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0T6, Canada
Website
| +1 403-229-2040
Heated Suites and Warm Buns Calgary Canada
Check Availability >

Heated Suites and Warm Buns

Located just off trendy 17 Ave SW, Hotel Elan combines stunning comfort and modern luxury in a boutique hotel. The suites are massive, with a bedroom, living room, and full kitchen, so you’ll feel right at home throughout your stay. Just don’t expect to use the kitchen much, as your private balcony will overlook 17th Ave SW, home to countless tempting restaurants, bars, and lounges that make up one Calgary’s funkiest neighborhoods.

These rooms come with a few amenities that you will miss dearly once you check out. I’m talking not just about the heated tile flooring but also the heated toilet seats. Yep.

From $199. Contact 1-403-229-2040.


By Jeff Bartlett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points