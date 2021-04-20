HOTEL EL HÓRREO
Rúa Santa Isabel, 0, 15130 Corcubión, A Coruña, Spain
+34 981 74 91 85
Snacks by the Seaside, Hotel El Horreo, Corcubion, Spain.I love dining in Spain.
In my opinion, Spanish cuisine is characterized by the less is more approach (unless you're talking about paella, I guess). Case in point; roasted peppers, licked with olive oil and dashed with salt. Paired with fresh bread, razor clams, and a glass of wine, and you've got one tremendous lunch. Toss a white tablecloth on a bench near Corcubion's picturesque harbor, and your picnic is in place.
This little hotel in Corcubion knew how to make us happy.