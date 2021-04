HOTEL EL HÓRREO

Snacks by the Seaside, Hotel El Horreo, Corcubion, Spain.

I love dining in Spain In my opinion, Spanish cuisine is characterized by the less is more approach (unless you're talking about paella, I guess). Case in point; roasted peppers, licked with olive oil and dashed with salt. Paired with fresh bread, razor clams, and a glass of wine, and you've got one tremendous lunch. Toss a white tablecloth on a bench near Corcubion's picturesque harbor, and your picnic is in place.This little hotel in Corcubion knew how to make us happy.