Hotel El Ganzo
Hotel El Ganzo isn’t your typical Mexican resort. The adults-only spot may have all the amenities you’d expect—a rooftop infinity pool and sushi bar, a restaurant serving local specialties, 70 rooms outfitted with Italian linens and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea—but it also caters to creative types who appreciate the finer things in life. Named after the Spanish word for “goose” because of its long, white exterior, the hotel features a soundtrack made in its underground recording studio, artwork created by artists in residence, and a bar that hosts film screenings and concerts throughout the week.