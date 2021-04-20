Hotel Edgar

Great, Fresh Restaurant in the 9th Arr.
The menu at Edgar, a 13-room hotel and restaurant in the fast-changing Ninth Arrondissement, consists mainly of Barcelona
-inspired seafood. If you’re not put off by octopus tentacle, I highly recommend this tasty lunch dish. It was perfectly plump, served up with spinach and noodles and a sprinkling of crunchy hazelnuts. The space has a retro-seaside flavor, with Scandinavian mid-century furniture. Best of all, Edgar is that rare hotel that has made itself a part of the neighborhood. Tucking into that octopus and a glass of Pouilly-Fumé, I found myself surrounded by Parisians on an unhurried lunch break.