Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel Edgar

31 Rue d'Alexandrie, 75002 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 40 41 05 69
Great, Fresh Restaurant in the 9th Arr. Paris France
Check Availability >

Great, Fresh Restaurant in the 9th Arr.

The menu at Edgar, a 13-room hotel and restaurant in the fast-changing Ninth Arrondissement, consists mainly of Barcelona-inspired seafood. If you’re not put off by octopus tentacle, I highly recommend this tasty lunch dish. It was perfectly plump, served up with spinach and noodles and a sprinkling of crunchy hazelnuts. The space has a retro-seaside flavor, with Scandinavian mid-century furniture. Best of all, Edgar is that rare hotel that has made itself a part of the neighborhood. Tucking into that octopus and a glass of Pouilly-Fumé, I found myself surrounded by Parisians on an unhurried lunch break.
By Darrell Hartman , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points