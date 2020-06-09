Hotel Éclat Taipei No. 370, Section 1, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106

Hotel Éclat Taipei Located in the chic Da-an District, the Hotel Éclat occupies a pleasant middle ground between the city’s massive luxury hotels and the seemingly endless love hotels dotting Taipei’s accommodation spectrum. From the moment one enters the Éclat it's clear that management is enamored with art, as the lobby is adorned (almost bordering on the ostentatious) with works of art ranging from golden Greco-Roman statues to colorful paintings by contemporary artists. Rooms are bright and cheerful. All have hardwood floors, comfortable down-quilt beds, and sleek furnishing with a few antique touches (faux rotary-style desktop phones, for example) placed among the more high-tech luxury items like Nespresso coffeemakers and flat-screen monitors. The Éclat has an intimate feel to it, but those looking for a large range of facilities should look elsewhere. In this respect, the 60-room boutique hotel doesn’t try to compete with the numerous larger hotels in the area. Outside of the breakfast lounge, in-house dining choices are limited to but one restaurant, and there’s no spa, gym, or pool.