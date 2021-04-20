Hotel du Parc 5, JN Street, White Town, Puducherry, 605001, India

Indo-French Hideaway Peer out your classically styled French casement windows at the street outside where the evening bustle of the adjacent Hindu temple and temple elephant await. Turn back the delicate linen sheers and rest in the quiet luxury of a locally carved four poster bed and enjoy modern amenities, including room service, flat screen tv and wifi service. The hotel is located on the edge of the historic French district and only a stroll from the city park, beach and an auto tuk-tuk ride from the fish market and the traditional south Indian weekend bazaar. On the border of the part of town that allows only two wheelers, the hotel was quiet and the interior courtyard served as a wonderful respite from the heat and the activity beyond it's walls.