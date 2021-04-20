Where are you going?
Hôtel du Clos

3 Chemin des Écoles, 06650 Le Rouret, France
Website
| +33 4 93 40 78 85
Located in the heart of Le Rouret, about 20 miles inland from Nice and a 15-minute drive from the perfume capital of Grasse, Hôtel du Clos is a charming 11-room country inn spread across two 19th-century stone buildings, one of which originally served as a sheepfold. Launched in 2008 by the Ettlinger family, the hotel has become a popular hangout for foodies interested in taking advantage of the inn’s half-board option, which includes continental breakfast on-site and lunch or dinner at one of two restaurants owned by the same family in town: the brasserie-style Bistro du Clos or Michelin-starred Le Clos Saint Pierre, a few minutes’ walk away. Even those who aren’t obsessed with gastronomy will find this intimate property attractive for its modern Provence-inspired rooms and low-key ambience.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

