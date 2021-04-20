Hôtel de la Paix
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Photo courtesy of Green Gecko Project
Volunteer Vacations: Hôtel de la Paix in Cambodia
Last fall many villages in Siem Reap suffered damage from severe floods. Hôtel de la Paix, a boutique property in the city, supports community projects such as the Life and Hope Association (LHA), a nonprofit run by the monks of Wat Damnak, and the Green Gecko Project, an organization that educates and feeds children. A three-night package includes a Khmer meal, a temple tour, and a visit to one of the projects. Guests with more time can arrange to work at LHA’s Children’s Development Village, which is now home to kids orphaned by the floods.
Hôtel de la Paix, 85/(5) 63-966-000, three-night community packages from $1,190. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.