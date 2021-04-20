Hôtel de la Cathédrale
In addition to a prime location in Metz’s cultural district, the Hôtel de la Cathédrale features a charming mix of antique furnishings and modern conveniences. Some of the rooms in this 17th-century town-house-turned-hotel have cathedral-facing views, but even those that don’t still offer guests a historic feel in the form of vintage furniture, exposed beams, and heirloom carpets. Soak up the charm, then head out to explore nearby sites like St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the Centre Pompidou-Metz, the Musée de la Cour d’Or, and more.