Hotel Dario
Calle La Calzada. De la Catedral 1 1/2 cuadra al Lago., Granada, Nicaragua
| +505 2552 3400
A hotel with style in GranadaIt felt nice to walk into the Hotel Dario. The trees and fountain in the courtyard make you immediately forget the heat of the street outside. The tile work and staircase showed a craftsperson's touch. The rooms were simple, but clean and spacious. The small pool was just right for a late-afternoon cool-off. The café served a hearty breakfast of Nica classics (rice and beans, plantains, fried cheese) or pancakes. The location was ideal, right on the main pedestrian street, just a few blocks from the main square. The staff was friendly. We were glad we stayed there.
almost 7 years ago
Hotel balcony in Granada, Nicaragua
The most beautiful city... as seen from a Calle Calzada-side balcony in the Hotel Dario. A little noisy at night, but serene in the morning. Very classy hotel.