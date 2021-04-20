Where are you going?
Hotel Dario

Calle La Calzada. De la Catedral 1 1/2 cuadra al Lago., Granada, Nicaragua
Website
| +505 2552 3400
A hotel with style in Granada
Hotel balcony in Granada, Nicaragua Granada Nicaragua
A hotel with style in Granada Granada Nicaragua
Hotel balcony in Granada, Nicaragua

Sun - Sat 8am - 12am
A hotel with style in Granada

It felt nice to walk into the Hotel Dario. The trees and fountain in the courtyard make you immediately forget the heat of the street outside. The tile work and staircase showed a craftsperson's touch. The rooms were simple, but clean and spacious. The small pool was just right for a late-afternoon cool-off. The café served a hearty breakfast of Nica classics (rice and beans, plantains, fried cheese) or pancakes. The location was ideal, right on the main pedestrian street, just a few blocks from the main square. The staff was friendly. We were glad we stayed there.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

Joshua Berman
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Hotel balcony in Granada, Nicaragua

The most beautiful city... as seen from a Calle Calzada-side balcony in the Hotel Dario. A little noisy at night, but serene in the morning. Very classy hotel.

