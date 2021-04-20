Hotel D'Angleterre
Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 København, Denmark
| +45 33 12 00 95
The Finest Hotel in CopenhagenAfter closing its doors for two years, the 250-year-old D'Angleterre hotel reopened in the spring of 2013, unveiling the first phase of a massive makeover. Every inch of the landmark hotel was in some way touched by the redesign, from the famed Marchal restaurant to its iconic façade. Each detail was considered to elevate the d’Angleterre back to its former status as Scandinavia's most exclusive hotel.
The updated hotel features Space Nordic spa (the indoor pool and hammam open in December 2013), Denmark's first champagne bar, the Balthazar, and a revived experience in the Marchal restaurant, now helmed by Michelin-starred former chef-to-the-Queen Ronny Emborg.
While the design touches are decidedly Danish, the hotel's grand Franco-Danish history is still very much present. Click through their website to read more of the backstory!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Marchal at D'Angleterre
After serving as chef to Her Majesty the Queen of Denmark and as executive chef at Restaurant AOC, Ronny Emborg has returned to Hotel d'Angleterre's restaurant Marchal as executive chef.
Famous for his dedication to excellence and visual style, his menu at the Marchal draws heavily upon a fusion of Nordic and French classics.
Emborg, and the Marchal, were awarded a Michelin star in 2014. An impressive recognition, given Emborg's recent return to the d'Angleterre on the heels of the hotel's recent 2-year renovation.
