Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel D'Angleterre

Kongens Nytorv 34, 1050 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 12 00 95
The Finest Hotel in Copenhagen Copenhagen Denmark
The Marchal at D'Angleterre Copenhagen Denmark
The Finest Hotel in Copenhagen Copenhagen Denmark
The Marchal at D'Angleterre Copenhagen Denmark

The Finest Hotel in Copenhagen

After closing its doors for two years, the 250-year-old D'Angleterre hotel reopened in the spring of 2013, unveiling the first phase of a massive makeover. Every inch of the landmark hotel was in some way touched by the redesign, from the famed Marchal restaurant to its iconic façade. Each detail was considered to elevate the d’Angleterre back to its former status as Scandinavia's most exclusive hotel.

The updated hotel features Space Nordic spa (the indoor pool and hammam open in December 2013), Denmark's first champagne bar, the Balthazar, and a revived experience in the Marchal restaurant, now helmed by Michelin-starred former chef-to-the-Queen Ronny Emborg.

While the design touches are decidedly Danish, the hotel's grand Franco-Danish history is still very much present. Click through their website to read more of the backstory!
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Alex Berger
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Marchal at D'Angleterre

After serving as chef to Her Majesty the Queen of Denmark and as executive chef at Restaurant AOC, Ronny Emborg has returned to Hotel d'Angleterre's restaurant Marchal as executive chef.

Famous for his dedication to excellence and visual style, his menu at the Marchal draws heavily upon a fusion of Nordic and French classics.

Emborg, and the Marchal, were awarded a Michelin star in 2014. An impressive recognition, given Emborg's recent return to the d'Angleterre on the heels of the hotel's recent 2-year renovation.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points