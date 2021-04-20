Hotel Cortijo el Sotillo
Carretera Entrada San José, s/n, 04118 San José, Almería, Spain
| +34 950 61 11 00
Photo courtesy of Cortijo El Sotillo
Working Ranches: Cortijo El Sotillo San José, Andalucia, SpainAfter riding through Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park—where scenes from Lawrence of Arabia and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade were shot—return to the adobe hacienda for homemade gurullos (pasta stew) with rabbit.
Cortijo El Sotillo, San José, Andalucía. 34/950-611-100, cortijoelsotillo.es. From $103 for doubles, including breakfast. This appeared in the January/February 2011 issue. See more working ranches.