Hotel Cortijo el Sotillo

Carretera Entrada San José, s/n, 04118 San José, Almería, Spain
Website
| +34 950 61 11 00
After riding through Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park—where scenes from Lawrence of Arabia and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade were shot—return to the adobe hacienda for homemade gurullos (pasta stew) with rabbit.

Cortijo El Sotillo, San José, Andalucía. 34/950-611-100, cortijoelsotillo.es. From $103 for doubles, including breakfast. This appeared in the January/February 2011 issue. See more working ranches. 
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

