Hotel Copernicus
Kanonicza 16, 31-003 Kraków, Poland
| +48 12 424 34 00
Hotel CopernicusHotel Copernicus hides down winding Kanonicza, one of Kraków’s oldest and most charming streets leading up to the royal castle. Rumor has it that Nicolaus Copernicus himself (a graduate of Kraków’s Jagiellonian University) once stayed here, hence the hotel’s name. Other, more recent famous guests include Catalan musician Jordi Savall and his signature viola da gamba.
Occupying a medieval tenement house, the luxury hotel features traces of history throughout—from Renaissance portals and beamed ceilings to wall paintings and floor mosaics—albeit with no lack of modern comforts. Guests can also look forward to an upscale restaurant, presenting an imaginative twist on classic Polish dishes from a royal (as opposed to common) table. The offerings change according to the seasons and the whims of chef Marcin Filipkiewicz, but always include the option of a five-, seven-, or 12-course tasting menu. In summer, guests can choose to dine on the hotel’s rooftop terrace, which features some of the best views in the city.