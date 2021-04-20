Hotel Continental
Stortingsgata 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 82 40 00
Sleeping like a Star in Central OsloHome to the city's most prominent ''see and be seen'' lunch spot 'Theatercafeen', Hotel Continental is located in the most central position possible.
The hotel has been in the hands of the same family for four generations, and this is a good place to go if you want utter luxury while still retaining a personal feel.
Hotel Continental is the only hotel in Norway retaining a membership in the ''Leading Hotels of the World'' collection, and all rooms are individually designed, complete with impressive art collections.