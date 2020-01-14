A historic hotel with character in downtown Tucson

The Hotel Congress stands proudly in downtown Tucson. Built in 1919, it has since been renovated but still keeps its vintage, quirky style. Each of the forty rooms is free from television, has an iron bed, a vintage radio and an old-fashioned telephone that is actually working and connects you to the front desk. But the most impressive of all is the retro-style desk that will inspire you to finish off that novel still hidden inside you. This Historic Hotel of America is located at the heart of Tucson so everything you want to see or experience is just around the corner, including the Rialto Theatre. Also, close is the streetcar that will take you up to Mercado San Agustin. Start your day with breakfast at the Cup Cafe within the hotel featuring the best Cuban coffee and egg dishes in town with my favorite the Huevos Rancheros. In the evening, have a drink at the Tap Room Bar or sip cocktails at the patio for the sunset and feel the Arizona heat. Later on, join the fun at the Club Congress. With numerous music events and shows weekly, you will find something that you like. The Hotel Congress is known to be noisy but ignore the earplugs found in your bathroom kit and dance through the night. Tucson is a fun city and the Hotel Congress can only make it better.