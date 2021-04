Hotel Colombo Via di Porta Soprana, 27, 16123 Genova GE, Italy

Just steps from Cathedral San Lorenzo and Porta Sporana Perched directly between Porto Soprana and the Cathedral of San Lorenzo, the location of Hotel Colombo cannot be beaten. Recently renovated and decorated with bright colors throughout the guest rooms and public spaces, this 18 room hotel has a contemporary, 'art deco' vibe. With breakfast served daily on the 6th floor roof-top terrace, it's a lovely spot to enjoy a cup of cappuccino while planning your day of exploring.