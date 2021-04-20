Hôtel Château de Verrières
Built in 1896 on a four-acre park, the five-star Hôtel Château de Verrières offers guests the chance to stay in a majestic castle of yesteryear. From the moment you walk through the massive oak door and see the high ceilings and granite staircase, you’ll be transported back in time to the Belle Époque, when original owner Madame Baillou de la Brosse used to throw parties in the wood-paneled living rooms. Equally captivating are the 10 guest rooms, each of which is uniquely decorated with period furniture and lavish wallpaper. When not in your room pretending you’re royalty, you can take advantage of the beautiful grounds, the outdoor swimming pool, and the luxurious spa with a sauna and hot tub. The hotel is also a short walk to the charming streets of Saumur’s Old Town.