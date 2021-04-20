Where are you going?
Hotel Casa Catrina

Calle de Manuel García Vigil 703, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Website
| +52 951 514 5322
Artist-Owned Boutique Hotel Oaxaca Mexico
Artist-Owned Boutique Hotel

The building dates to the colonial period, but this boutique hotel has all the modern comforts. Six comfortable and spacious rooms, each named for the color of its decor (red, pink, blue, yellow, white and green), surround an airy central patio. Original art by the hotel owner, Rolando Rojas, grace the walls of the guest rooms.

Breakfast, included in the room rate, is offered in the central patio. On the hotel's top floor there is a temazcal, a traditional Mexican steam bath, and guests looking for further pampering can request an in-room massage.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert

