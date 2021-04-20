Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hotel Bristol Palace

Via XX Settembre, 35, 16121 Genova GE, Italy
Website
| +39 010 592541
Great location in the heart of Via XX Settembre Genova Italy
Check Availability >

Great location in the heart of Via XX Settembre

Located directly in the middle of the main high-end shopping street Via XX Settembre, the Hotel Bristol Palace is an old Genovese palace that has been reconfigured into a 133 room 4 star urban hotel. A quick ride from the airport or train station (only three stops on the Metro), this location of this hotel makes it ideal for exploring the old city and the other coastal villages.

While it is currently undergoing a renovation (they are updating the interiors, with a primary focus on the lobby area), the hotel has a lovely rooftop terrace for breakfast and apertivo, free internet throughout the hotel, and a beautiful and warm antiques-filled lobby.

Depending on when you book, this hotel also offers some great packages with the nearby Aquarium (especially in May, when the new Cetacean exhibit opens), so make sure you ask for details when you reserve your room.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points