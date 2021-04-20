Hotel Bristol Palace Via XX Settembre, 35, 16121 Genova GE, Italy

Great location in the heart of Via XX Settembre Located directly in the middle of the main high-end shopping street Via XX Settembre, the Hotel Bristol Palace is an old Genovese palace that has been reconfigured into a 133 room 4 star urban hotel. A quick ride from the airport or train station (only three stops on the Metro), this location of this hotel makes it ideal for exploring the old city and the other coastal villages.



While it is currently undergoing a renovation (they are updating the interiors, with a primary focus on the lobby area), the hotel has a lovely rooftop terrace for breakfast and apertivo, free internet throughout the hotel, and a beautiful and warm antiques-filled lobby.



Depending on when you book, this hotel also offers some great packages with the nearby Aquarium (especially in May, when the new Cetacean exhibit opens), so make sure you ask for details when you reserve your room.