Sazagua
Located in Colombia’s UNESCO-protected Coffee Cultural Landscape, Sazagua is well situated for adventure. The hacienda-style property can arrange trips to neighboring java plantations, of course, but also cooking classes and bird-watching in the Rio Blanco Manizales forest reserve—to name a few options. Honoring the Quimbaya indigenous civilization that once occupied this region, the 10-room hotel maintains the traditional bamboo wood and clay tile architectural style, and airy interiors are decorated with colonial-inspired stone floors and an eclectic array of antiques and art from around the world. Guest rooms are equipped with Wi-Fi and satellite TV, and feel warm and cozy thanks to multicolored textiles and soft leather sofas. Despite its intimate size, the property offers amenities typical of a much larger one, including a spa built from river rocks, an enticing outdoor pool surrounded by tropical plants, and a restaurant serving upscale Colombian cuisine.