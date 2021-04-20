Where are you going?
Sazagua

Kilometro 7 Via Entrada 4 Urbanizacion. Quimbayita., CERRITOS, Pereira, Risaralda, Colombia
Website
| +57 313 6494579
Sazagua

Located in Colombia’s UNESCO-protected Coffee Cultural Landscape, Sazagua is well situated for adventure. The hacienda-style property can arrange trips to neighboring java plantations, of course, but also cooking classes and bird-watching in the Rio Blanco Manizales forest reserve—to name a few options. Honoring the Quimbaya indigenous civilization that once occupied this region, the 10-room hotel maintains the traditional bamboo wood and clay tile architectural style, and airy interiors are decorated with colonial-inspired stone floors and an eclectic array of antiques and art from around the world. Guest rooms are equipped with Wi-Fi and satellite TV, and feel warm and cozy thanks to multicolored textiles and soft leather sofas. Despite its intimate size, the property offers amenities typical of a much larger one, including a spa built from river rocks, an enticing outdoor pool surrounded by tropical plants, and a restaurant serving upscale Colombian cuisine.
By Sarah Amandolare , AFAR Contributor

