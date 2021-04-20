Hotel Blackhawk 200 E 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52801, USA

Destination: Davenport, Iowa?? I know, I know. If someone told me that I'd end up loving Davenport, Iowa I'd say they were crazy. I can admit when I'm wrong, and folks, I was wrong. Having set out on a Harley road trip this summer, I picked Davenport, and specifically, the Hotel Blackhawk as my place of rest for the night. After battling 100+ degree heat, which was amplified by asphalt and no shade, I arrived at my destination just happy to know that they had air conditioning and a pool somewhere on site. Imagine my dismay when I walk in to THIS lobby! Hotel Blackhawk is a recently renovated boutique hotel that was in it's prime back in the roaring 20's, and is so once again in 2012. Every detail imaginable has been covered, from the lobby dripping with marble, to the immaculate mahogany bar, to Brix Bistro (which has a pork chop dinner that was served in the White House), to the pool and sun deck up on the third floor, back on down to the classy bowling lounge in the basement, and, of course, a spa. You will want for nothing. And if the hotel trappings aren't enough to entertain you, and you feel like getting your culture on, just walk three blocks to the Figge Art Museum. Here you will find a nice collection of Frank Lloyd Wright pieces, a Picasso, some rotating installations, and an extremely well-designed children's interaction play area where they can learn the wonders of art while you wander among the art. Destination Davenport, Iowa? Let's go!