Hôtel Biron
45 Rose St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
| +1 415-703-0403
Sun - Sat 5pm - 2am
Cozy Wine Bar in San Francisco's Civic Center/Hayes ValleyIt seems like an obscure location—an alley behind Market Street—until you realize that it's steps away from Zuni Cafe. Hotel Biron is a comfortable, friendly place to while away a few hours with friends, or to sip a glass while you're waiting for a table at Zuni.
The wine list changes frequently, but often includes interesting varietals and blends, with an emphasis on natural wines. A selection of Fatted Calf charcuterie (a local purveyor) and some European and domestic cheeses will keep hunger at bay.