Hotel Bennett
404 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
| +1 833-313-1798
Photo courtesy of Hotel Bennett
Hotel BennettWhy we love it: A grand new hotel that blends local charm with classic European design
The Highlights:
- Pet-friendly rooms that still feel luxurious
- A rooftop pool with private cabanas for rent
- A prime location right on Marion Square
The Review:
Charleston’s newest hotel is also its most opulent, a European-style grand dame dripping with crystal chandeliers, marble floors, and wrought-iron railings. Here, guests find Camellias, a ladylike Champagne lounge inspired by Fabergé eggs with pink leather chairs and a mirrored bar, plus a lobby rotunda dominated by a life-size mural of Charleston Harbor. The 179 guest rooms are slightly less formal, but still include luxurious extras like marble vanities, deep-soaking tubs, plush bedding, and locally inspired artwork.
The hotel is conveniently located on Marion Square, within walking distance of many of the city’s best attractions, but if you’d prefer to stay put there are plenty of options. Reserve a cabana at the rooftop heated pool, indulge in a restorative massage or facial at the spa, or satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade macarons and éclairs at La Pâtisserie. Just be sure to save room for dinner at Gabrielle (grilled beef tenderloin, pan-seared local flounder), overseen by New Orleans legend and former Galatoire’s chef Michael Sichel.