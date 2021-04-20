Bayerischer Hof
Promenadepl. 2-6, 80333 München, Germany
| +49 89 21200
Photo courtesy of Bayerischer Hof
Bayerischer HofThis five-star, 19th-century hotel, commissioned by King Ludwig I, commands an imposing position on Munich’s grandiose Promenadeplatz. With its seven bars, five restaurants (including one with a Michelin star), fitness studio, and private cinema, plus rooftop spa, pool, and lounge bar, it’s a veritable royal palace—and in fact does offer suites in the adjacent Palais Montgelas. Little wonder Michael Jackson chose to stay here.
The hotel has commissioned an array of designers throughout its history, resulting in a wide variety of room styles, from African to Art Deco. Also available are a number of private suites, with glass-walled bedrooms that offer panoramic views. The designer flamboyance doesn’t stop at the guestrooms, however. Axel Vervoordt worked on the in-house cinema and Garden restaurant, and Andrée Putman designed the swimming pool and rooftop bar.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Enjoy a Spa Day and Swim in a Rooftop Pool
Stop by Munich's most luxurious hotel and spend some time at their Blue Spa. Swim in the rooftop pool (the roof is open on nice days), sip a Hugo while relaxing in one of the lounge chairs, and enjoy the sauna. Remember to toss your prudishness aside and get naked like the Germans do when in the steam or dry saunas!